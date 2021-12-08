Ongoing water damage to Shawnee's Santa Fe Depot is making planned repair project urgent

A big topic for discussion this week is what to do about the Santa Fe Depot rehabilitation project, now that it's been determined that there is both a great urgency to push a speedy repair, but also raise funds to cover it as soon as possible.

Last month, new Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer updated Shawnee City Commissioners on the Santa Fe Depot renovation project, after residents pushed to remind the board on the urgent need for action — as rain water continues to damage the historic site at 614 E. Main.

The Pottawatomie County Historical Society Museum board's president, Mark Schneiter said there was a roof estimate of $180,000 two years ago.

Now, Weckmeuller-Behringer said the latest minimum estimate to make the building water-tight is expected at $600,000. And that isn't a total project price, there's more that needs to be added in, like interior restoration, paver repair, asbestos and lead testing and abatement, hiring a construction management firm, and any contingencies that may arise. Paver repair is estimated at $141,000 and interior restoration is expected at $608,000.

More:Hours before Shawnee Christmas parade, downtown fire ends in building demolition

More:KidSpace coming down to make way for premiere park

Weckmeuller-Behringer said that would bring the current estimate closer to the neighborhood of just less than $1.4 million, based on GH2's estimate.

“As you know the pandemic has really, really taxed our supply chain, so there may be some further cost increases,” she said.

In her research of 24 Santa Fe Depots across the nation, as well as three other rail depots, Weckmeuller-Behringer said she discovered renovations at those sites varied from $20,000 to $15 million — generating an average of $1.9 million.

“I think that is a much closer realistic number ($1.9 million) than the $1.4 million,” she said.

As part of the city's half-cent sales tax increase in 2018 for several capital improvement projects, funding was allocated for the Santa Fe Depot roof and remodel — $400,000. Some of that money has already been used for the GH2 study.

“It falls woefully short of what that building truly needs,” Weckmeuller-Behringer said.

“We really need to find some additional grant funding; we need to find other sources,” she said. “In order to save the building — even just doing the outer envelope would already cost us over $600,000, which is why we have not been able to move on that.”

The depot is a historic building, so there is a certain way it must be restored, she said.

Weckmueller-Behringer said just adding new roof tiles won't do any good; the entire building must be fixed.

On Monday morning the City Commission gathered in a special-call meeting to look at options moving forward on the rehab.

Weckmeuller-Behringer said no major updates or improvements have been made at the site since 1987, aside from sidewalks and the brick paver street.

GH2's assessment reports the extent of visible water damage, broken roof tiles, repairs that are not in line with historic character of the building (as required by the Historic Building Registry), issues with the rich caps, flashing that doe not go up high enough, open masonry joints, and other things. Many of the issues are direct causes for the water infiltration problems, which are more visible on the interior of the building.

Weckmeuller-Behringer said there has not been a discussion yet as to the community's vision for the national landmark.

Determining what function and capacity the depot will have would aid in scrapping/securing some of those funding options.

In many of the cases she studied, Weckmeuller-Behringer said the sites had more than one function.

What would benefit the residents, Main Street and downtown businesses, and property owners, she asked.

“These questions should be brought to their respective constituents,” she said. “That is not something that we, alone, at the city can answer.”

She said engagement with the stakeholders for a much more in-depth discussion is needed.

“Vision is something we will definitely have to tackle for the Santa Fe Depot — in light of the heavy lift that would be required for repair and rehabilitation,” she said.

More:Escape room business House of Hints coming to downtown Shawnee

Funding sources

She said the largest funding mechanism for repair and rehabilitation projects at those depots came from Federal grants, generally routed through each state's DOT program.

Some funding options, such as through the Federal Transit Administration, offers funds for infrastructure and facility upgrades.

“However, the funding can only be used if there is a direct nexus to transit or rail passenger use of the infrastructure,” Weckmeuller-Behringer said.

In several cases some state funding was used as a match to Federal funding or as a supplement to local funding.

“(And it was) dependent on the use or function of the depot,” she said. “Dependent on the grant application, that state money can either have a transportation focus as a historical transportation building or it can have a historic preservation focus.”

And, of course, city and community fundraising efforts were implemented.

Keep or not?

Once funding is figured out, some plans might need to be looked at again.

One concern, brought up by Ward 2 Shawnee City Commissioner Cami Engles, was the reuse of 70 percent of the existing roof tiles.

“Clay tiles have a lifespan of 75 years,” she said Monday. “It's a difficult process to maintain their structural integrity.”

It's very difficult to remove the tiles and then replace them without breaking them, she said.

“It's almost as expensive labor-wise to take those off and put them back on than to just buy new clay tiles,” Engles said.

Ward 3 Shawnee City Commissioner Travis Flood asked if it wouldn't just be a better idea to just go ahead and replace all the tiles, given the the fact the current ones are well beyond their intended lifespan.

“It might get us another 70 years, as opposed to the first big hail storm or wind storm, we're right back in the same shape,” he said.

Noting that replacing all the tiles would be a wise consideration, it would add greatly to the price tag, Weckmeuller-Behringer said.

Adding another perspective, Ward 5 Shawnee City Commissioner Mark Sehorn brought up whether a $2 million rehabilitation was worthwhile.

“You know, on our end, we need to get the envelope of the building in the drive and then figure out what we're going to do,” he said. “The longer it sits there, the more it's going to cost us longterm to fix it.”

He said he believes some of the community would get on board with the plan, but the price tag is high.

“At some point, you know, do you keep throwing money at it or is money better spent somewhere else?” he asked. “It is a benefit.”

He said the thing that bothers him more than anything is spending $2 million on it.

“We want to preserve it, no doubt,” Sehorn said. “But is that the smartest thing to do? Is $2 million more well spent to develop an exit off Interstate 40 or something that has a huge tax base?”

He said, “You know, we're looking at revenue versus what that's going to produce. Yeah, sure it would be nice to have in a perfect world, but is that the correct way to spend $2 million?”

More later

Read more about the history and timeline of the Santa Fe Depot in a future edition, or visit news-star.com, and watch for updates on the situation.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.