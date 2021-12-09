City extends time to work out exchange with CPN

Adopted in September, the agreement of a collaboration initiative between Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) and the City of Shawnee is being adjusted as Shawnee City Commissioners voted unanimously this week to extend the timeline by 60 days.

The pact for Shawnee Aligned had stipulated a time frame of 90 days to negotiate and mutually agree on — but not necessarily complete — the provision of various services and the transfer of affected infrastructure within the area of the recent detachment.

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmeuller-Behringer said the city needs more time to get the job done.

According to the cooperative agreement, the allowance of such an extension is permissible.

“In the event the Contemplated Agreements and Transition Items are not fully negotiated and/or mutual assent is not achieved within the 90-day time frame, a single, additional, 60-day extension may be exercised upon written agreement by the Entities,” the document reads.

In compliance with the Continued Cooperation Agreement, intergovernmental discussions have commenced, Weckmeuller-Behringer said, and will require additional time to complete in order to address the following provisions and practical implications:

Extension of Fire Protection – utilizing and extending the City’s fire protection services into the Nation’s boundaries.

Transfer of Infrastructure – transferring water and sewer service and associated infrastructure.

Joint Maintenance – sharing the responsibilities surrounding the maintenance of certain utilities and infrastructure such as bridges, traffic signals, etc.

Implementation of Easements – allowing for placement of easements to accommodate water mains that supply separately contracted water customers.

As part of the joint resolution, Shawnee City Commissioners formally detached lands south of the North Canadian River for CPN — ending recent legal proceedings and pushing forward a cooperative working relationship between the two governments.

“For many years, the conflict between the City of Shawnee and CPN has prevented us from leveraging our joint potential,” Bolt said. “Shawnee Aligned represents a new era for our community — setting aside differences to collaborate on initiatives and projects that benefit the community, making Shawnee more attractive for economic investment and positioning us for growth.”

Barrett, who has served in a CPN leadership role for more than 35 years, said developing a strong partnership with the City of Shawnee has long been a hope and a goal for the tribe.

“As the largest employer in the region and a key economic partner, we understand that our greatest success comes when we cooperate. Shawnee Aligned is a huge step forward for the nation, the city and all of our neighbors,” he said.

The full agreement between the city and CPN can be viewed at ShawneeAligned.com. The site will also host future announcements of collaborative efforts between the Tribe and City.

