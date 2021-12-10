Airport scrambles to supply services due to aging trucks

This week Shawnee Regional Airport Manager Bonnie Wilson requested a budget amendment to cover costs of services that had to be adjusted due to equipment failure.

The amendment increase she requested is for $45,000 to be used for lease payments toward equipment that was needed to replace services the airport's equipment could not provide.

The trucks — a 1995 International and a 1996 GMC — have been operating airport services for many years.

“They've earned their keep,” she said.

Their fuel-pumping systems are even older, she said — 1979 and 1987.

“We have spent a great deal of money maintaining them and have now reached a point, unfortunately, where the maintenance is failing,” she said. “And the opportunity to have them maintained is a bit of a challenge.”

It's dated equipment, she said. Finding somebody actually familiar with the pumping system from the '80s and finding parts for them are challenges, she said.

In order to gain time to find parts — and people who could actually help repair the equipment — the airport entered into a short-term lease agreement with its fuel provider.

On the upside, she said there is grant money that allows for the use of these funds in that capacity.

“In response to impacts of the COVID – 19 pandemic on the aviation industry, the United States Congress provided two grants to the Shawnee Airport Authority (SAA), an Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant Program (ACRGP) grant in the amount of $13,000, and an Airport Rescue Grant Program (ARGP) grant in the amount of $32,000,” she said.

Unlike traditional Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants used for infrastructure projects, Wilson said the ACRGP and ARGP programs are intended to address operational expenses.

The grants were unsolicited, and received after the Fiscal Year 2022 budget was submitted for approval, she said.

On Monday she requested amendments to the Shawnee Airport Authority revenue and expense budgets to reflect the addition of those grant revenues and assign the funds to the Equipment Rental Expense line item to address the costs of leasing fuel service trucks.

Reasons for the change in services are due to failed equipment belonging to the airport.

“Both aviation fuel trucks, used to provide fuel to airport customers, experienced significant mechanical failures in July,” she said. “Fuel sales via truck represent approximately 40 percent of all Avgas, and 76 percent of JetA sales.”

She said to assist with providing service and maintaining sales, the airport’s fuel vendor provided two replacement vehicles under a short-term lease to allow staff to explore options for repair or replacement.

As no funds were allocated to line-item Lease Payments – Equipment in the Fiscal Year 2022 SAA budget, Wilson said the adjustment of funding was necessary.

The airport is looking into leasing or lease-to-own among its options moving forward, Wilson said.

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve Wilson's request.

