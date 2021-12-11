County sales tax collections show record high for December

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for December showed an increase over previous years at this time, though, aside from last month, not as big a boost as in recent months. May through October were higher.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $815,883.91, up more than $88,000 compared to the same month a year ago when $727,537.47 was received.

More:Community Market of Pottawatomie County receives $140K grant from the Avedis Foundation

Going back and averaging 12 years (2007-2018), previous figures show an average of $600,000, but revenue jumped in 2019, at $738,143.56; and held steady in 2020, at $727,537.47. So, according to the past 15 years of data, this year's boost is a record high for December, at $815,883.91.

The report continues to show a boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected 2020 figures. However, even without the comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still higher than past years' figures.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• December — $663,300

• November — $662,950

• October — $692,900

• September — $687,500

• August — $690,275

• July — $680,000

• June — $661,300

• May — $667,000

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

More:City extends time to work out exchange with CPN

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.