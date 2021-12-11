Final design amendment for 45th St. OK'd

This week Shawnee City Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the contract with CEC so the final design of Phase 1 of the 45th street widening project can be started.

“In January the City of Shawnee entered into a Professional Services Agreement with CEC for preliminary design and reporting on the 45th street corridor,” Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said. “That initial effort included a detailed traffic and hydraulic study, topographic survey, and conceptual design among other elements.”

He said CEC has completed that initial effort and issued final reports and conceptual plans.

“In October, the City of Shawnee invited public input and comments through a virtual presentation and email submittal,” he said. “With the preliminary design complete and public collaboration in mind, the City of Shawnee has an opportunity to proceed to final design for Phase I of the 45th street corridor.”

Phase I will span from Leo Street to about halfway between Kickapoo and Union.

Barkhimer said elements of the proposed 45th street corridor include:

Street widening

10’ wide ADA compliant trail

ADA compliant Sidewalk

New traffic signal at Hardesty Drive

Closed Storm Sewer System

Improvements to the existing drainage structures crossing 45th street

Public utility relocation and extension

Roadway lighting along the corridor

Traffic signal improvements at Kickapoo Street

Barkhimer said the amendment is for the final design of Phase I, for $340,132, which will be paid for with funds from the 2018 Capital Improvement Fund, Capital Outlay – Buildings and Improvements.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.