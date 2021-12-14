Deadline nears for Gifts from God toy drive in Shawnee area

Previously known as Carriers for Kids, the local toy drive now named Gifts from God is collecting new, unwrapped toys for those in need.

This program is hosted by Altruistic FarmStead (a nonprofit created and operated by Jennifer Kirk), in partnership with Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County.

The deadline to donate is Friday.

How it started

A few years ago single mom and then-postal carrier Jennifer Kirk noticed Dear Santa requests — sent through the mail by children — weren't making it to Santa's ears.

“No one was doing anything with them,” she said. “I couldn't afford to buy presents, but I started replying to the letters.”

A particular letter touched Kirk's heart.

In the words of a big-hearted little letter-writer — an autistic child from Seminole — good wishes for Santa's safety were the focus, as it is cold this time of year and air traffic could be dangerous for the jolly old elf and his reindeer.

Kirk knew she wanted a better way to make the holiday bright for children.

The Carriers for Kids toy drive was founded in 2018 by a few letter carriers with the help of their friends and family.

So Kirk and her best friend set up 12 donation boxes that year, hoping to meet a goal of enough gifts to share with 50 children.

“My friend prayed about it, and said 100 kids needs to be our goal,” Kirk said.

Partnering with Community Renewal, Kirk's toy drive later became a collaboration with Horace Mann Elementary School, where 65 first-graders wrote letters to Santa.

At the gift-giving event only a handful showed up, but Kirk said the effort in total served 115 children, which included 35 letters that were gathered from the carrier routes.

“They each got at least one toy,” she said. “If the child mentioned a brother or sister, we gave them a gift, too.”

In 2019, she said 183 children were served, and in 2020, there were 10 families adopted.

“We believe that we are providing so much more than just a present,” she said. “We are also delivering a spark of hope to keep believing.”

Though Kirk is no longer a postal carrier, her toy drive is still going strong.

She said delivery has been fun for her, her daughter and her best friend.

“We've gone out dressed as elves and delivered gifts on Christmas Eve,” she said.

“The donated toys are collected and matched to the best of our ability with the letters, then wrapped and labeled with the child's name,” Kirk said. “Santa makes a special stop at the class where each child receives a cookie, a picture with Santa and best of all, a present with their name on it.”

“This toy drive is near and dear to the hearts of all of our wonderful partners and volunteers,” she said. “To see the expression of pure belief and joy on these children's faces is absolutely priceless.”

Through Friday, Dec. 17, area businesses have donation boxes and change jars set up for the local toy drive — now called Gifts from God (previously named Carriers for Kids). They are:

• Dark Vapor, 2620 N. Harrison, Shawnee

• Forward Solutions, 1106 N. Kickapoo, Shawnee

• The Green Door, 121 E. Main, Shawnee

• The Leafy Sol, 20 W. Main, Shawnee

• Randy's Tire, 312 N. Harrison, Shawnee

• Harrison Discount Pharmacy, 1442 N. Harrison, Shawnee

• Dark Vapor, 210 E. Broadway, Seminole

• Forward Solutions, 55968 Moccasin Trail, Prague

For more information, call Jennifer Kirk at (405) 332-8546.

