Langley Management Company donates $250K to Gateway fundraiser

The Expect Hope campaign, a fundraising effort by Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, has just received a $250,000 donation to be used toward two play therapy rooms planned for the new Gateway campus.

The Langley family and Langley Management Company made the donation.

More:Shawnee High School to host 26th annual Christmas Connections event

“As a board member it’s exciting to dream about what our Expect Hope campaign will provide for the future of the Gateway staff, programs and their patients,” Dana Langley, fundraising chair for the Expect Hope Campaign, said. “As a family that has been touched by those suffering from substance abuse and mental health disorders, we realize how promoting prevention and wellness at a young age can be beneficial and necessary to achieving healthy living as an adult.”

To make a donation to Gateway’s Expect Hope campaign, visit gatewaytoprevention.org/donate.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.