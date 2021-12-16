Boomarang Diner gathers, presents $30,000 to Holiday Hope program

This afternoon a donation for $30,000 will be making its way into the hands of Holiday Hope, a program that provides Christmas presents to children in foster care.

For the past month, Boomarang Diner has been collecting donations, which yielded more than $23,000 toward the effort.

An additional $6,373 was donated by Keep Giving Back Foundation, which is a nonprofit that supports good works in the community in honor of Boomarang Diner founder, Charles Degraffenreid, pushing the total donation to $30,000.

Fostering Connections Executive Director Christina Siemens, with the organization that will help distribute the funds, expressed gratitude toward Boomarang Diner and its patrons. She said the gift will provide much hope and joy to the children they serve.

Ron Degraffenreid, son of founder Charles Degraffenreid, said he is blown away by the giving spirits of Boomarang's customers and employees.

“Giving back to the community is something that was so important to our dad,” he said. “What a way to honor his memory.”

Ron's brother, Steve Degraffenreid, said the company is honored to make the donation, knowing it will greatly impact the community’s young people.

At 2:30 p.m. today on the Gordon Cooper Technology Center campus, the check will be presented to representatives of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Holiday Hope and Citizens Caring for Children, as well as Children's Advisory board members.

For more information or to donate, visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/foster/holidayhope21.html.

