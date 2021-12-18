Shawnee natives McElyea and Owens return home to start funeral business

SUBMITTED

Shawnee natives Robert Owens and Mike McElyea have joined forces to open McElyea & Owens Funeral Group and After Life Services. A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the new venture.

The business will offer an array of services ranging from cremations to pre-planned services to completely customizable experiences.

“I am very glad to be back in Shawnee again,” Owens said.

“Not having to answer to any corporation is very exciting,” Mike Mcelyea said. “We spent many many years trying to get ourselves back to Shawnee so to be home is very exciting.”

Owens first entered the funeral service business in 1998 with his father at Gaskill Funeral Chapel, and McElyea began serving in the industry in 1990 at Parks Brothers Funeral Homes in Lincoln County.

McElyea and Owens Funeral Group is located at 5106 N. Harrison St. Shawnee Oklahoma 74804.

For more information, call (405) 695-5006 or visit the McElyea and Owens website.