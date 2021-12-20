Shawnee Rescue Mission seeks Christmas gifts for homeless

Shawnee Rescue Mission (SRM) is still needing help securing items for the homeless for Christmas, according to a recent Facebook post from SRM Founder and Director Glenn Blankenship.

As of Saturday there were still more than 30 recipients on the list without gifts.

“Please help us show Christ's love, by helping those in need,” he said. “Please ask your church or workplace to help with these needs and please help get the word out, as well.”

On Christmas day, SRM will host a meal for the homeless, who would otherwise have nowhere else to go for the holiday.

“It will be a feast,” Blankenship said. “(And) They will each get a few gifts from their wish list (heavy coat, tent, sleeping bag, boots etc.,).”

How to help

• To adopt (or sponsor) a person in need, purchase and wrap an item on the wish list.

Blankenship said the estimated cost is about $100. Donors can email the nonprofit for a list, at ShawneeRescueMission@yahoo.com.

• Cook and bring a dish on Christmas day for the afternoon lunch like a ham, turkey, side dish or dessert.

(Call Sarah, at (405) 412-7061 to sign up for a dish to bring for Christmas day.)

• Certain necessities also are needed to give as Christmas gifts. Churches, individuals or businesses can collect socks, underwear, blankets, gloves or other items that can be given on Christmas Day.

• Anyone not receiving assistance from the ministry who would like to help fund the services and outreaches, are encouraged to consider making a monthly — or one time — gift of $25 or $100 a month for 2022.

“We see so many in need in our community,” Blankenship said, “but we can't do it without the funding.”

Shawnee Rescue Mission is a faith-based, all volunteer ministry that receives no state or government funding. It's completely funded by local donations.

Gifts are tax deductible.

For more information, visit http://www.shawneerescuemission.com/donate.

Donations can also be mailed; send a check to:

Finley and Cook CPAs

C/O Shawnee Rescue Mission

601 N. Broadway

Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

