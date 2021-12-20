Notice: News-Star print and delivery updates for Christmas

The Shawnee News-Star

Because of the weekend Christmas holiday, the News-Star will have some changes involving print editions.

The Thursday, Dec. 23 edition will serve as a combined holiday edition for both Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 and will include some of the local Dear Santa letters that also have been appearing in editions since Dec. 15.

A newspaper will NOT be delivered on Friday, Dec. 24, but there will be special features online at news-star.com. You can find the latest news on our website and mobile app and you will find Friday's puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday e-editions.

The News-Star's Weekender edition for Dec. 25-26 will be published, but will be delivered on Sunday, Dec. 26 since Saturday is Christmas.

If you have any questions, please call customer service at (405) 214-3945 or contact customer service by email online at https://help.news-star.com/