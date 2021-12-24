Shawnee residents briefed on earmarked funds for kayak dock improvements

While Shawnee City Commissioners did approve the allocation of $180,000 in potential funding toward kayak area improvements this week, the money is not being spent — at least not at this point; it is simply being earmarked in expectation that a project could be pegged for action within the fiscal year.

“As all of you know, there were seven funders — one private, four businesses and two nonprofits — that got together and raised funds for the purchase of an accessible kayak dock,” Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said Monday. “It is currently docked, but as you can imagine, for an accessible dock you have to have an accessible path and parking lot, and everything else.”

She said no funding was raised for those items.

“That money is still needed,” she said.

A budget amendment on Monday's agenda was approved as a pledge that the city will ultimately have an accessible kayak dock, with all of the accessible infrastructure leading to it, she said.

Right now, the dock is on Lake 2, but Weckmueller-Behringer said it won't necessarily have to stay in that spot.

“There are multiple potential locations that the kayak dock could be located,” Weckmueller-Behringer said.

Top options are boat ramp No. 1; Glen Collins Memorial Park; No. 2 Lake Park; and boat ramp No. 2.

She said she wanted to have a conversation about some options before any further investment was made.

Referring to the budget amendment that evening, she said the city simply wanted to have the money set aside to be able to do so.

She said there are some things to consider regarding dock site options:

• Boat ramp No. 1: “The area is well-used, it's busy,” she said. There is sufficient depth of the lake there, which is important to take into account, because as the seasons change, so does the lake level. “The problem there is we have a boat ramp very nearby, sloped terrain to the north, and there likely will be conflict situations between motorized boats and kayaks,” she said.

• Glen Collins Memorial Park: “It's a heavily-used park; it's very busy and sometimes overcrowded,” Weckmueller-Behringer said. “It probably wouldn't be wise to add any more infrastructure to that particular park.” She also said the only sufficient spot for adequate water depth would be pointing right into the canal, so if the dock was to be put there it would definitely impede traffic between the lakes.

• No. 2 Lake Park: This is the current dock site. “There is sufficient lake depth near the canal; there is potential for conflicts, but the boats traveling between Lake No. 1 and Lake No. 2 are moving at a much lower speed there, she said. The flat terrain is more conducive to putting in place the accessible infrastructure, even though the kayak dock had to be built up, she said.

“And, of course, it is currently an under-utilized area that has seen some decrease of unsavory activities with the location of the kayak dock,” she said.

• Boat ramp No. 2: “There is sufficient depth north of the current ramp and dock,” she said. “The problem there is a significant sloped terrain, tight space, potential conflicts.”

Regarding a timeline for a potential project, Weckmueller-Behringer said all the Commission did this week was put some money into the budget.

The lake advisory committee still has to make its recommendation on what should happen — in terms of commercialization, recreation use and safety, she said.

“We will wait for that (recommendation) because we don't want to do a pre-emptive strike,” she said. “The committee was put into place to come up with the recommendations.”

The reason money is set aside, she said, is because it is a long and drawn-out process for the city to actually be able to do something.

Design, bidding and construction can take up to a year, she said.

As of now, there has been no agreement that has been entered into for commercialization anywhere for the kayak dock, she said.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

