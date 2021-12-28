NEWS

Blank slate: KidSpace 'castle park' wiped clean

Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star
Often dubbed castle park, the wooden structure of KidSpace has been torn down to make room for a new premiere park.

Built by area residents 20 years ago in a massive community-wide collaboration, the wooden-towered KidSpace Park play area is now gone.

KidSpace is set to receive approximately $3.5 million in site improvements, including new playground features.

The project is being funded by a portion of a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2018.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

