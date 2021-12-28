Shawnee rezone request denied; application 'should not have been accepted'

After four months of being tied up in the city's approval process, a rezone request has been denied; staff said the application should never have been accepted.

Last week, there was a public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property at 15413 Nickens Road from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) with LPZ (Lake Protection Zone) overlay and a CUP (Conditional Use Permit). The request was intended for operation of a Bed and Breakfast/Airbnb. Applicants are Zachary and Jennifer Grinnell and Sheri and Greg Rhodes.

In September the Shawnee Planning Commission recommended deferral of the item so commissioners could gather more information on short-term rentals. Then, due to a lack of a quorum, there was no Planning Commission meeting Oct. 13.

The application made it back on the slate this month, only to find that it could not be considered.

More:Shawnee sales tax collections up; budget holds on positive note

The application for the CUP was listed as a Bed & Breakfast/Airbnb.

Bed and breakfasts are dwelling units that must be owner-occupied and where lodging and breakfast are provided for compensation — but the problem lies within the definition of Airbnb.

“There exists a clear difference between the uses of bed and breakfast and Airbnb,” the agenda reads. “Airbnb is one of many short-term rental platforms that assist in the subletting of a dwelling unit (a house), or portion thereof (a single room).”

At the Dec. 1 Planning Commission meeting, staff explained that the subject property has a lake lot lease, which states the property shall not be sublet.

Referencing (Chapter 16, Article II, Division 8, Section 16-322) City Code, “(a) No lease entered into under this division shall be assigned or sublet, but the lessee may at any time during the term of his lease sell and transfer to other persons the improvements on the lot leased by him.”

More:Shawnee hires Rian Harkins as new Community Development director

According to the agenda item, “the application should not have been accepted since approval is not possible.” Planning staff recommended the Planning Commission recommend denial, which it unanimously did.

So, when the public hearing and Shawnee City Commission consideration was set at its Dec. 20 meeting, the request was unanimously denied, as the commission can't make a determination that is counter to its own city code.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.