Notice to News-Star subscribers about holiday print editions, deliveries

To our News-Star subscribers:

Due to the weekend New Year's holiday, Thursday’s edition will serve as a combined edition for Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31.

No newspaper will be printed or delivered on Friday, Dec. 31.

The News-Star's Weekender edition will be produced, but will be delivered on Sunday because of Saturday's New Year's holiday.

While there will be no print edition on Friday, you can still find the latest news on our website and mobile app and you also will find special e-edition content online.

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving you access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition of the News-Star and unlimited content online.

If you’re a print subscriber who hasn’t activated your account, you can do so at news-star.com/activate.

If you have questions and want to contact customer service, please call 405-214-3945 or 888-262-1076.