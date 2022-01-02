Lincoln County Election Board announces Board of Education primaries

The Shawnee News-Star

The Lincoln County Election Board has announced that on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Primary Elections will be held for Board of Education Office No. 2 in Carney School District and Board of Education Office No. 2 in Prague School District. A Special Election will also be held for Cushing School District on the same date. State law mandates a primary election be held if more than two candidates file for the same school board office.

The candidates for Office No. 2 for Carney School District are Ronald Brown, Jacob Thompson, and Jesse Townsend. The candidates for Office No. 2 for Prague School District are: Jarrod VanZant, Thomas L. Palmer, and Adam D. Hogue.

According to Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh, if one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no one receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the top two candidates will vie for the position in the April 5, 2022 Board of Education General Election.

Voters who are registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of the Carney and Prague School Districts are eligible to vote in both the Primary and Board of Education General Election. If you have questions about eligibility, contact your County Election Board at 405-258-1349 or lincolncounty@elections.ok.gov . You can also find your district information using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.