DHS opens enrollment for utility assist programs

Online enrollment periods for Low Income Home Energy Assistance and new Water Assistance Programs are open.

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is now accepting online applications for two of its programs: Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). These federally-funded programs help income-eligible families with their winter heating and water utility bills, and applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.

LIHEAP

LIHEAP is offered two times a year for winter heating and summer cooling, in addition to the Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP), which is offered mid-March, and life-threatening crisis assistance, which is available year round.

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS are pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the winter heating period, which means they do not need to complete an application. Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through OKDHS have been notified by mail and should apply online at OKDHSLive.org.

LIHWAP

LIHWAP is a new, one-time program that was created and funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It provides funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. Like LIHEAP, applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.

The non-emergency water bill pay enrollment period, which is open now, provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the public drinking water or waste water participating provider for the household.

The water crisis program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year for:

households who meet the income and resource guidelines outlined in the LIHEAP program and have a verifiable water crisis, disconnected service or will be disconnected within 72 hours, and the public drinking water or waste water company is a participating provider.

In order to receive LIHWAP, the public drinking water or waste water company must be a participating provider.

Priority will be given to households with elderly or disabled individuals, or with children under 5.

LIHEAP and LIHWAP payments

Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for each program. LIHEAP payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of heating and LIHWAP payments must be applied to the water or waste water bill. Authorized payments may not be applied toward other services, such as trash, cable or other services. “Household” is defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter.

Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

LIHEAP and LIHWAP income eligibility guidelines

The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:

1 person: $1,396

2 people: $1,888

3 people: $2,379

4 people: $2,871

5 people: $3,363

6 people: $3,855

7 people: $4,347

8 people: $4,839

Residents applying for each program should have the most recent heating and/or water bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as identification, social security number and verification of income.

For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org.