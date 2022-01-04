Frigid weather likely to challenge vehicles

SUBMITTED

AAA

With artic air finally here for the first time this season, Oklahomans may be surprised by dead car batteries or tire pressure issues that often result from extreme temperature swings. AAA Oklahoma’s 150 Roadside Rescuers are gearing up for winter emergency calls. For some 400,000 Oklahomans, AAA membership is their security when the unexpected occurs on the road.

“With many traveling for the holidays, the roads will be packed, Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson, said. “No one ever plans on getting stranded, but this weekend’s frigid temperatures will likely put many vehicles through their first real test of the season.”

During the extended cold snap last February, AAA Oklahoma received as many as 1,500 calls a day from stranded motorists. “Although this weekend’s blast is not expected to last as long, it’s certainly a wake-up call for those who haven’t yet thought about their vehicle’s ability to endure winter weather,” Gamble said.

Worry-free driving once cold weather arrives may depend upon whether drivers follow simple steps to make sure their vehicles are ready.

Batteries

• AAA says the average car battery lasts 3 to 5 years.

• Even at 32 degrees, a battery is 35 percent weaker.

• At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start.

• A battery’s life can be drained faster if devices are plugged into cars (cell phone chargers, upgraded audio and GPS devices)

Tires

AAA also recommends checking tire pressure since tires need more air when it is cold. Proper cold weather tire pressure can be found in the vehicle manual or on a sticker inside the driver’s door, not on the tire itself.

Winter Emergency Kit

Motorists are advised to prepare a winter emergency kit now and stow it in the trunk of their vehicle to have immediately available should the need arise. More than 40 percent of motorists do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle, cautions AAA Oklahoma.

• Emergency kit items include — fully charged cell phone and charger, de-icer, shovel, ice scraper, warning flare or bright triangle, flashlight with fresh batteries, first aid kit, jumper cables and sand or kitty litter (for traction).

• Pack a blanket, extra gloves and heavy but light-colored jacket, scarf or hat (so you can be seen if you have to get out of your vehicle) – if you’re stuck on the road for an extended period of time you’ll need to stay warm, especially if your vehicle is not running.

• Pack snacks and beverages.