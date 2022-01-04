New social media campaign to help Gateway educate parents on teen vaping

With the new year, Gateway to Prevention and Recovery has its eye on curbing substance use in teens by offering insights and resources to parents.

Drug Free Communities grant of Pottawatomie County has just launched a new social media campaign aimed at helping parents start discussions with their teens over vaping.

The More than Meets the Eye campaign is an interactive activity that allows parents to test their knowledge of vaping and alcohol items that are commonly disguised as everyday items in their teens’ bedrooms.

With teens experimenting with alcohol, tobacco and other drugs at early ages, it is important for parents to know the signs and how to initiate dialogue, Danielle Rains, Drug Free Communities program director, said. There are specific items parents can be on the lookout for in common areas such as a teenager's desk, bedside table, dresser and/or bathroom, she said.

“The purpose of this campaign is not to encourage snooping, but rather to make parents aware and to encourage dialogue,” Rains said. “Many of these items masquerade as legal items, so it’s important to know what to look for.”

She said an informed parent is better equipped to recognize the signs of alcohol and drug use before it becomes a life threatening problem.

The campaign also provides other signs of tobacco and alcohol use for parents to look for, as well as resources to access for help.

Drug Free Communities is a five-year grant awarded to Gateway to Prevention and Recovery. The purpose of the grant is to reduce substance use in youth. The Drug Free Communities grant of Pottawatomie County focuses specifically on reducing the use of e-cigarettes and alcohol in youth.

Residents can find more information about the More than Meets the Eye campaign by following Drug Free Communities of Pott. County on Facebook.

