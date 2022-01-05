Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center staffers collect items for homeless

Just as winter weather finally made its way into the region, Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center staffers collected and assembled foot care items for gift packs for the homeless. The kits included insoles, toenail clippers, socks and foot powder.

“These are some of the biggest needs on the streets, as feet are the primary mode of transportation for those experiencing homelessness,” Erika Genty, program coordinator and manager at Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center, said.

“We were also able to distribute over 400 hats and scarves that one of our patients knitted,” she said. “That's not a typo … Kelli Williams knitted 400 scarves and hats.”