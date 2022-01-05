Lincoln County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 38% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 38% of people living in Lincoln County are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 4, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 720,961 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of Jan. 4 are Oklahoma County (62%), Canadian County (60%), Tulsa County (59%), Caddo County (59%) and Comanche County (58%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Lincoln County as of Jan. 4:

How many people in Lincoln County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

45% of people in Lincoln County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 15,812 people

38% of people in Lincoln County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 13,268 people

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

67% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,627,437 people

54% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,124,053 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.