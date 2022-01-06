OSDH extends COVID-19 testing hours

SUBMITTED

With COVID-19 testing in higher demand and increased cases over the last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is extending COVID-19 testing hours at local county health departments, and will offer weekend availability at select locations. Additionally, mobile units will be deployed to various locations throughout the state.

Testing locations and hours can be found by visiting oklahoma.gov/covid19/testing-sites or county health department Facebook pages. Oklahomans also can call their local county health department or 2-1-1 for hours and locations.

“While at-home testing is convenient, and rapid testing provides an immediate result, it is important to remember PCR tests provide the most accurate results, allow for variant sequencing and the ability to contact trace,” Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma state epidemiologist, said. “PCR test results are typically available within 24-48 hours and are highly encouraged for accurate testing.”

PCR test results are reported to OSDH, automatically entering the result into the OSDHCI self-service case investigation system. This system allows Oklahomans to do their own contact tracing through an automated process. Public health workers are still available to assist as needed.

“Like other states, Oklahoma is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, however many other respiratory illnesses are occurring as well,” Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health, said. “We highly encourage anyone who is feeling ill to stay home from work, school and other activities and schedule a COVID-19 test or appointment with their physician. Staying home while awaiting your appointment, results and for your symptoms to clear is important for your health and will help prevent the spread of illness.”