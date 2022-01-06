SCI honors staff for decade of service

South Central Industries (SCI) started 2022 with a staff development day Monday. During their training, three staff members were recognized for 10 or more years of service. From left are Robert Browning, driver for 13 years; Irina Hood, program coordinator for Residential Programming for 12 years; Clay Dodgion, finance director for 11 years; and SCI Executive Director Tina Hanna, who is celebrating 11 years this month.

South Central provides vocational and residential services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. South Central is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.