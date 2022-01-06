Road rehabilitation project wraps up on Whittaker St. in Shawnee

There's a block on the southeast part of town that is looking drastically different than it did last year at this time.

Whittaker Street, between Center and Draper, has been rehabilitated, thanks to a city project that began more than a year ago.

In the Fall of 2020, Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. began engineering services for the project along Whittaker Street between Center and just a bit east of Draper (a little more than a block), as well as a portion of Draper that stretches north to Highland.

At that time, Public Works Director Brad Schmidt said the waterlines would be replaced, new curbs and handicap ramps would be put in and drainage problems would be addressed.

Mayor Ed Bolt said the site needed attention and he was excited for the city to be able to do something in that part of town.

The contract was awarded in June to Wynn Construction Co. for just more than $500,000.

As the project area included the intersection (at Draper and Whittaker) where Horace Mann Elementary sits, the city was trying to set construction over the summer while school was out — though, with delays in the bidding process, construction did not wrap up until the middle of the school year.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.