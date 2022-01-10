Road construction: SH 18 narrows in Chandler through end of January

ODOT

SH-18 is narrowed to one lane with a temporary traffic signal in place to direct traffic at I-44/Turner Turnpike in Chandler in Lincoln County through late January for a bridge maintenance project.

Motorists can expect delays and should be prepared to stop at the signal.

Additionally, as part of the work, I-44/Turner Turnpike was set to be narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-18 (mm 166) in Chandler from Monday evening to 6 a.m. Tuesday for overhead bridge work as part of the same project.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $253,000 contract for this project, which includes preventative maintenance work on multiple highway bridges in south-central Oklahoma, to B & B Construction Service, of Clayton, Okla.