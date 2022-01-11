Pottawatomie County's COVID19 cases up 189.9%; Oklahoma cases surge 94.6%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 94.6% as 28,655 cases were reported. The previous week had 14,728 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 75.9% from the week before, with 4,967,431 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.58% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The New Year's holiday weekend significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Many of the New Year's weekend reports were shifted into the latest week, and the previous week was disrupted by late reporting from the weekend of Christmas. Consequently, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Pottawatomie County reported 403 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 139 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,792 cases.

Lincoln County reported 236 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 57 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,508 cases.

Seminole County reported 82 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 29 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,261 cases.

Oklahoma does not directly publish county-level death data.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Wagoner County with 1,910 cases per 100,000 per week; Cleveland County with 1,502; and Major County with 1,481. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cleveland County, with 4,267 cases; Oklahoma County, with 2,893 cases; and Wagoner County, with 1,553. Weekly case counts rose in 64 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cleveland, Wagoner and Canadian counties.

Oklahoma ranked 31st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 67% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 74.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 109,496 vaccine doses, including 38,345 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 70,539 vaccine doses, including 22,485 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 5,417,496 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 12 counties, with the best declines in Tulsa County, with 1,333 cases from 1,563 a week earlier; in McClain County, with 118 cases from 150; and in Mayes County, with 19 cases from 45.

In Oklahoma, 173 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 71 people were reported dead.

A total of 737,593 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 12,592 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 60,074,429 people have tested positive and 837,594 people have died.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 9.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,293

The week before that: 1,911

Four weeks ago: 1,699

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 187,807

The week before that: 147,897

Four weeks ago: 91,573

Hospitals in 49 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 39 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 50 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.