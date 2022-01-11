ODOT, Pottawatomie County resurfacing project along Leo Street complete in Shawnee

In a collaborative effort involving the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Pottawatomie County, the City of Shawnee has recently announced the completion of a resurfacing project along Leo Street, from Kickapoo Spur to U.S. 177 — as well a short strip of West Independence Street directly in front of Georg Fischer Central Plastics.

Haskell-Lemon Construction Co. was awarded the project for $459,002.85, according to the Aug. 16 Shawnee City Commission agenda memo from City Engineer Seth Barkhimer.

According to the asphalt plans prepared by EST, Inc., construction for the roadway project was just more than 1.35 miles in length.

“Haskell-Lemon was the only bid received to complete the work, and the (city's) construction estimate prior to bid was significantly lower at $334,996.19,” Barkhimer said in August. “After speaking with several paving contractors, Haskell-Lemon and our design consultant, we have no reason to believe that rebidding the project would substantially lower the cost for the city.”

He said Haskell-Lemon was unquestionably qualified to complete the work and financially the city could support completion of the project for the bid amount.

Paid for out of the 302 street fund, up to $300,000 of the 60-day project would be reimbursed through agreements with the county and ODOT, he said.

