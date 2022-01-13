January sales tax collections up for Pottawatomie County; 2021 total nears $9.8 million

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections are starting out 2022 on a positive note as this month's report shows a healthy increase over this time last year.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $852,289.47, up from the same month a year ago when $ 774,554.01 was received –– an increase of $77,735.46.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

January — $698,290

December — $640,750

November — $645,100

October — $672,550

September — $665,000

August — $658,700

July — $639,500

June — $624,150

May — $636,950

April — $626,400

March — $590,950

February — $723,750

Year-end

Overall totals for 2021 came in above 2020, settling at $9,757,335.81. Comparing 2020's figures, which were nearly $8.4 million, 2021 showed a sizable increase of $1,385,643.65. Data from the past 10 years shows a steady rise in collections each year.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

