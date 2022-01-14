Students from Dale 4-H club donate items to local nonprofit Saving Pets at Risk

Students from Dale's 4-H club recently made a donation of items to local nonprofit SPAR (Saving Pets at Risk). The supplies for the care of SPAR dogs will be used for the rescues SPAR takes in from the community.

Dale 4-H Club, with students ranging from age 8 to 18, participates in many activities including citizenship, leadership, livestock, shooting sports and public speaking.

Christina Collins, Dale 4-H Club volunteer leader, said 27 Dale 4-H students made up the meeting that resulted in the donation of many items needed for the care of the abandoned, sick and injured dogs that are taken into the SPAR program.

“The students who participated in the Dale 4-H Club in this endeavor have demonstrated the 4-H mission statement by performing vital assistance to a program that assists our community,” she said.

Collins said the 4-H program is dedicated to helping the youth of today become the leaders of tomorrow.

