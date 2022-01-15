Virtual open house now online for US-270 improvements in Pottawatomie County

ODOT

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide information and gather public input on future improvements to US-270 in Pottawatomie County. The department is proposing to reconstruct US-270 from MacArthur St. south to the Union Pacific Railroad bridge and modify the interchange at US-270 Business/Kickapoo Spur in Shawnee to improve pavement conditions and traffic safety.

The virtual open house will allow members of the public to view information about the project, including maps and a construction timeline, and give feedback on the proposal.

The public can visit http://www.odot.org/US270Shawnee to view project materials and submit comments through Jan. 26.

US-270 reconstruction is included in ODOT’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan and scheduled to go bid in Federal Fiscal Year 2024.

Questions and comments may be directed to the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 405-325-3269 or environment@odot.org. Those without internet access may contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call 405-325-3269 to request project information.