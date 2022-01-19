'Fun, clean entertainment': House of Hints escape room set to open in February

Bell Street is gearing up for some new entertainment.

According to a Facebook post this week, House of Hints is an escape game room business planning to make its debut at 120 N. Bell Street mid-February.

“Solve puzzles and clues in any one of our escape rooms,” the House of Hints website, at houseofhintsshawnee.com, reads. “Beat the clock by finishing tasks before time is up. You'll have one hour to try and solve all the locks, combinations and puzzles.”

Within just a few weeks there may be a rush of customers hitting the bricks and scrambling to its doors, if the popularity of its Facebook page is any indication; it already boasts well more than 1,000 followers online even before its opening date has been nailed down.

“We will offer one-hour escape rooms, where you can put your knowledge and skills to the test,” the post reads. “We will offer from two people up to six people per room.”

There are three Shawnee friends pulling the strings behind the escape room scenes: Charlene Stubbs Grass, Patricia Gensman and Jordana Cartwright.

Stubbs Grass said the plan was a bit of a whirlwind effort after a conversation with business partner Gensman, who had some experience running escape rooms in Colorado.

“We're just three friends who wanted to bring some fun, clean entertainment to Shawnee,” she said. “A place for people to come and use their brains.”

As the pandemic continues, the venue's website states it will adhere to cleaning protocols in line with current CDC guidelines.

Escape rooms will be sanitized after each game and staff members will be masked at all times.

According to the House of Hints website, at houseofhintsshawnee.com, for $25-$30 each, participants can book a 1-hour experience in an escape room.

The business encourages its customers be 10 years old and older, but that is not a requirement.

On Wednesdays through Saturdays, between 4 and 9 p.m., residents will be able to experience an escape room, she said.

Though the reservation option on the website is not set up just yet, residents will soon have the ability to schedule bookings online.

Themes available upon opening will include Pirates of Pizazz; Wizarding World of Wormbly; Bank Heist — and a fourth room will be announced soon, she said.

Stubbs Grass said residents can follow the House of Hints on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for upcoming announcements.

For more information, call (405) 481-0575 or email at info@escapeshawnee.com.

Watch for updates.

