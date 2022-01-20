Bluepeak cable system, storefront coming to Shawnee

On Tuesday Shawnee City Commissioners approved an ordinance granting a non-exclusive permit to Clarity Telecom, LLC, for the construction and operation of a cable system.

Assistant City Manager Jacob Foos said Clarity (doing business as Bluepeak) is expanding services in Oklahoma and has requested a franchise agreement with the city.

Although most franchise agreements are exclusive and require a vote of the people, Oklahoma state law provides that cable television systems must be approved through non-exclusive agreements, Foos said.

Desi Stoops, vice president of Market Development with Bluepeak, presented an overview of the proposed fiber network agreement Tuesday.

He said the total investment in the state is estimated at $250 million to $300 million.

In Shawnee, the investment in infrastructure would be around $12 million to $14 million, he said, adding it is all funded privately — no public funds are being spent toward the endeavor.

“True fiber has a minimum speed of 1G,” he said. “We also have options for 2G and 5G. Commercial speeds will be 2G, 5G and 10G — that's our internet side.”

He said over that same fiber they'll be providing video services, much like any other cable television, and there will be package options, like basic, plus, etc.

“We partner with the city with an actual franchise agreement,” Stoops said. “Other companies potentially would just bring fiber and offer high-speed internet, and the city gets no revenue out of that.”

He said with the cable television franchise and video services that Bluepeak offers, 5 percent of that revenue does go back to the city.

“We envision this as a 30- to 40-year investment in Shawnee, as well as the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “We really believe true fiber enhances any distance learning, telehealth, remote workers, etc.” he said.

Once this infrastructure is in place here, Stoops said Shawnee's technology and infrastructure will look like New York, L.A. and Chicago.

“You will be able to pursue Hollywood movie production if you like and it would look like they were sitting in L.A.,” he said. “Wall Street traders would have the ability to move here and trade, from a technology perspective.”

Stoops said his biggest fear is when his company puts technology like this in a lot of communities, but it's not grasped and used to its full capabilities.

“We hope to capture between 80- to 90-percent of all the rooftops, houses and businesses as we can in the first round — the first phase of construction,” he said.

Key items of the agreement include:

10-year agreement term

5-percent franchise fee for eligible services (pursuant to state law that does not currently include internet services)

Construction build-out requirements: 50-percent build-out in two years, 90-percent build-out in three years

The Commission voted unanimously to approve the item. Ward 6 Shawnee City Commissioner Ben Salter was not at the meeting.

Stoops said he'd like to see construction get started as soon as late spring.

Neighborhoods will go online as they are completed, he said; they wouldn't have to wait until the entire project (estimated at three years) is finished.

Storefront coming

As an anchor market, Stoops said Shawnee will get a storefront that will likely employ up to 12-15 people.

That business site could potentially be established as soon as six to eight months from now, Stoops said.

