Hardesty's deli celebrates with ribbon-cutting, dedication ceremony

Special to the News-Star

Scott Oliver, alongside family and friends, celebrated the Grand Opening of Hardesty Market & Deli at its new location in Shawnee, along with an official dedication of the store in honor of his father, Frank Oliver. The family has been serving the area for more than 90 years.

The community also came together and paid tribute to Frank Oliver. Juanita Quawsa Rodz spoke on behalf of her tribe to thank the family for carrying on the legacy that Frank started when Hardesty was first established in 1932. A family tribute and plaque reading was presented by Frank’s daughter, Charli Hull.

“It was very special and heartfelt,” owner Scott Oliver said.

Hardesty Market & Deli is now at 613 N. Pottenger in Shawnee.