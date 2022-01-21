Shawnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Killgore honored for 25 years of service to city

On Tuesday, in a presentation during the Shawnee City Commission meeting, Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) Vice President Ray Poland honored Shawnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Killgore for 25 years of service to the City of Shawnee.

Poland said working for a municipality in a public safety position is especially tough.

Addressing Killgore, he said, “I would imagine the things you've seen in your community over the years could cause a little trauma on days. And I'm sure there are times where you've done things where you go home, stick your chest out and hold your head high and are proud of what you do.”

Poland said Killgore's name will be added to a book the OML publishes and updates every couple years that records those who have been recognized with the same honor.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.