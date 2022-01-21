Erica Genty named to Shawnee's homeless coordinator post

This week Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer announced Erica Genty has been named Shawnee's new homeless coordinator.

“Most recently, Ms. Genty worked for Community Health Centers as their program coordinator,” she said. “She comes to us with 20 years experience working with high-risk, low-income individuals and families, as well as homeless individuals — all in the name of addressing their medical needs, as well as any other immediate needs they have.”

Over the years in Shawnee, Genty has either worked or volunteered in a variety of capacities assisting the most vulnerable community members, including those without housing, Weckmueller-Behringer said.

Genty's background also includes nonprofit and strategic management, and it will greatly help the city continue to build the robust and cohesive response to homelessness that we are anticipating putting in place, she said.

“Ms. Genty is very passionate about meeting people where they are in order to best assist them,” Weckmueller-Behringer said. “In her new role she will not only fulfill the city's contact role in the Build for Zero Initiative, but she will also collaborate with the many service providers we already have.”

More:NRC student's donation drive kickoff postponed

Genty will also step into the grant management for the various grants the city was able to obtain last year, she said.

“We have buttoned all of those up in order to not go into default on those grants,” she said. “They are ready for Ms. Genty to step right in.”

Genty's homelessness experience, as well as her hands-on experience, will really be of great value to the city, Weckmueller-Behringer said.

Genty is set to begin her new role next week, Weckmueller-Behringer said.

Watch for updates.

Previous:Shawnee homeless initiative stays on track while seeking new coordinator

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.