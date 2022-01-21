Shawnee's city sales tax revenue remains positive for January

Shawnee's city sales tax collection report for January has been released; revenue remains up.

Jacob Bussell, assistant city manager, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,561,117.79 for the month — about $183,575 higher than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $ 2,286,046 for January 2022, $238,753 more than last year at this time, which was $2,047,294.

It is to be allocated as follows:

General Fund — $1,306,312.25

2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $326,578.05

Capital Improvements Fund — $253,098.01

Street Improvements Fund — $285,755.79

Economic Development Fund — $32,657.81

Police Sales Tax Fund — $40,822.25

Fire Sales Tax Fund — $40,822.25

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $2,113,146 or 16.70 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $357,584, or 24.63 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $14,766,132, a $921,371 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $1,809,696, according to the report, which is an increase of $351,100 compared to last year at this time.

The Fiscal Year began July 1.

