Distracted driving enforcement efforts bring awareness, honor fallen trooper

Seven years ago this month, a distracted driver struck and killed Trooper Nicholas Dees while he investigated an accident scene along Interstate 40 east of Shawnee.

In the years since that tragedy, what happened that night has prompted more awareness about distracted driving, including presentations at high schools locally and across the state, a new state law, as well as coordinated emphasis and enforcement efforts, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's "Trooper Nicholas Dees Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign" each January.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office partnered with the OHP and other law enforcement agencies to host several media events across the state this past week to help show the problem of distracted driving, with the special emphasis aimed at educating drivers as well.

On Jan. 31, 2015, Trooper Dees and Trooper Keith Burch were on patrol and dispatched to investigate a collision involving a tractor-trailer rig on I-40 in Seminole County near the Pottawatomie County line, east of Shawnee.

While the troopers were standing outside of their patrol units investigating that accident, a distracted driver traveled into the scene and struck both troopers. Trooper Dees died instantly and Trooper Burch suffered serious injuries and faced a long road to recovery.

The driver of the vehicle was charged and later convicted of manslaughter.

According to reports from the patrol, it was revealed in court that the driver charged in the case had sent 69 messages during his drive before the fatal crash occurred.

The accident prompted the Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act, which was signed into law by then-Gov. Mary Fallin in May of 2015.

The law, which went into effect Nov. 1, 2015, states in part, “It shall be unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle on any street or highway within this state while using a handheld electronic communication device to manually compose, send or read an electronic text message while the motor vehicle is in motion.” The OHP reports that law includes surfing social media sites.

Inattentive driving can also include many things that can take a driver's eyes off the road besides cell phones.

Trooper Dees was born Jan. 23, 1985, in Fairview. He graduated from Bridge Creek High School in 2003 and Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2008. Dees, the son of a retired state trooper, was a member of the 61st OHP Academy, graduating in July of 2013. He was assigned to Troop D headquarters in McAlester.

In 2016, the OHP and Oklahoma State Department of Transportation dedicated a portion of I-40 as the Trooper Nicholas Dees Memorial Highway.