Shawnee plan for unified code approved at cost of $345,000

Shawnee Community Development Director Rian Harkins sought approval of a professional services agreement with Freese and Nichols last week for the creation of a new Unified Development Code.

As part of the implementation of the 2019 Comprehensive Plan, city staff explored the possibility of updating the zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations.

It was soon realized current regulations needed to be addressed.

“Both documents are older sections of city code,” Harkins said, “and do not necessarily reflect current development trends or practices.”

The current subdivision regulations are from 1990, the sign code is from 2002, and the present zoning ordinance has been in place since 2014.

City staff has been working with Freese and Nichols over the past few months to create a potential Scope of Work and associated fee for the proposed project.

“The proposed scope of work includes a new development code, as well as engineering design criteria that is designed to help the community have a more clear and concise development process,” he said.

The plan is split into five phases:

• Code Diagnostic and Analysis Report — $66,351

• Draft Unified Development Code — $119,783

• Unified Development Code Adoption — $28,995

• EDC and Standard Specifications — $55,713

• Optional Services — $11,607

Total fees are $327,892, plus the addition of $16,600 for a subconsultant — Center for Economic Development Law.

Total allocation of $344,492 will be funded through community development, other professional services.

Commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the plan. Ward 6 Shawnee City Commissioner Ben Salter was not in attendance at Tuesday's meeting.

The project is expected to take two years to complete.

