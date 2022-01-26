Survey launches to assess drug, alcohol prevention among Oklahoma youth

Every other year local youth at public schools in Pottawatomie County participate in completing the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment (OPNA).

This survey assesses data gathered about youth perception on levels of risk and protection, antisocial behaviors, substance and opioid use, places of alcohol use and where they are obtained.

The OPNA’s survey goes out to sixth-, eighth-, 10th-, and 12th-graders every two years free of charge to the schools that opt-in to complete it.

The survey is about to be offered again.

It is offered to every public, private, and charter school in the State of Oklahoma provided by The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Reports are generated on school district, county and State levels.

With the information taken from the survey, agencies will seek to create a safer environment for youth and bring awareness to parents and guardians.

The data gives Pottawatomie County leaders and those working in prevention services more information on where local youth feel their readiness is in addressing substance abuse. Substance abuse according to this OPNA survey is alcohol and opioid usage.

Targeting specific issues helps prevention services like Gateway to Prevention and Recovery prioritize the needs of the youth in the community.

