Kickapoo Turnpike west of Shawnee goes to cashless tolling

It's been about a year since the Kickapoo Turnpike west of Shawnee first opened to traffic after its long-awaited construction.

Located in eastern Oklahoma County, the Kickapoo Turnpike is a 21-mile connection between Interstate 40 and the Interstate 44 Turner Turnpike. It was completed with a construction cost of $453 million.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority transitioned the Kickapoo Turnpike to a new cashless tolling system, which eliminates the need for toll booths and coin machines along that stretch of roadway. Drivers can use a PIKEPASS or PlatePay, which involves getting a toll bill in the mail.

With cashless tolls, cameras at these turnpike toll plazas photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice.

“PlatePay helps create a free flow of traffic and a safer, more efficient means of travel on the Kickapoo and John Kilpatrick turnpikes,” the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reports.

Several Shawnee and area drivers who utilize that turnpike agree cashless tolling helps keep traffic flowing better, but some News-Star readers commenting on Facebook have differing thoughts about the toll road overall.

Leah Bodily said using the Kickapoo Turnpike saves her time in her travels.

“I used it daily from Shawnee to Edmond — saved me 15ish minutes. Love it!”

Reader Lisa Claytor said, “I love my Pikepass — keeps traffic flowing,” while another driver didn't notice a time savings for that turnpike, regardless of the way tolls may be set up.

“I wanted so badly to use the Kickapoo Turnpike, and signed up for Pikepass in order to do so, but it doesn't save me time from Shawnee to Tulsa or Shawnee to Edmond, which I what I thought it was intended to do,” Chris Peters commented. "I will continue to get on the turnpike at Chandler to go NE or take I-40 to I-35 to go to North OKC/Edmond. It appears this addition benefits Choctaw/Harrah residents more than the Shawnee area."

Another driver thinks it shouldn't be a toll road at all.

“The idea of having to pay to drive on a road is concerning. If we drive we already pay taxes for roads with our tags and we have to pay insurance so why is it we have to continually pay everything we drive on selected roads just because it's more convenient. Convenience is what roads were designed for in the first place,” Andrew Castaneda commented.

The Kickapoo Turnpike becomes the second Oklahoma toll road to fully transition to PIKEPASS/PlatePay. The John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City went cashless in July 2021 and OTA plans to transition remaining turnpikes to cashless by the end of 2024.

To learn more, visit PIKEPASS.com or PlatePay.com.