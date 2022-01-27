Shawnee Police Department now open at new location

It's been a long time coming.

The long-awaited arrival of more space for the Shawnee Police Department (SPD) is finally here.

According to the SPD's Facebook page, at Shawnee OK Police Department, a post Wednesday stated the move had been completed.

“As of today (Jan. 26), for police assistance or to obtain a report, please go to 912 E. Independence,” the post reads.

SPD started the process of moving into its new location in October.

The site was previously occupied as a First United Bank, but was renovated for use by the Shawnee Police Department, which for years has operated from the small basement of City Hall.

Background

According to the request for bids, the project was designed to create a modern, efficient and functional space for the police department.

The remodel was for renovation of the existing building and repurposing the existing drive-thru as a vehicle and evidence area. The project included replacement of identified HVAC units and replacement of the roof. It also included site improvement — including the alternate that was accepted, to replace paving at the north parking lot. Architectural adjustments included new interior partitions, doors, ceiling, carpet, tile, plumbing fixtures and lighting. Some demolition was involved, as well as a small amount of millwork.

Estimated cost

To draw up the plans, TAP Architecture had been given an original budget between about $2 million and $2.5 million to stay within the construction costs. A few items were pulled out to stay in that range, TAP Representative Chris Teehee said in November 2019.

According to TAP, the estimated cost of the project — before alternates — would be just less than $2 million.

Adding in the alternates (north parking replacement, dispatch work stations and a generator), TAP Architecture had tallied the full estimate at around $2,272,500.

The project

In 2019 Teehee walked city leaders through the design.

He said one of the needs the SPD had was a secure parking area, so a secured fence line is planned around the back of the property.

“Two automatic sliding gates (will be) at the rear of the building, inside the fenced in area,” he said.

Teehee also said there will be drop-off availability in a covered parking area.

“There was a demand for an outdoor area for the 911 dispatch so they could take a break from sitting there long hours taking calls,” he said. “Another area we took advantage of was the old drive-thru; we enclosed that — we've called that the vehicle inspection bays.”

There are four of them that can be locked down, Teehee said.

“One is a little larger; it could be used as a workout room,” he said.

The area closest to the building (former bank window) can be used for dropping off records, he said.

“This is the only police department I know of that would have that,” Teehee said. “I think the (SPD) is pretty excited about that.”

He said it's behind bulletproof glass, “so I think it could be a good opportunity for them to use that.”

He said the firm wanted to do something to give the building its own identity, something a little bit different.

“We introduced this perforated metal with the SPD sign in front of it to kind of give it its own statement, if you will, because it was drastically needing an uplift,” he said.

The new space is estimated at about 26,800 square feet, about four to five times larger than the SPD's operation at City Hall, Teehee confirmed.

