Construction continues for bagel shop, dental group

The landscape is changing at Domino Plaza in Shawnee as construction continues for a strip mall — a couple businesses are already planning to move into the 4700 block of North Harrison.

Ashton Gray is building a new strip center that will include an Old School Bagel, as well as Orthodontic Specialists of Oklahoma, Jenna Adkins, a representative with Ashton Gray, said.

The bagel business will be a new addition to Shawnee, but the dental business is not new to the area.

“They have a location in Shawnee and have been there for a long time servicing the community,” Adkins said. “We will have around 2,000 square feet of space in the strip center available for lease,” she said.

Watch for updates.

