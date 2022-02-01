Oklahoma winter storm: Shawnee residents brace for snow; city plan in place

According to the National Weather Service, at weather.gov, a major winter storm was expected to impact much of the central U.S. beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday morning.

The potential for snow is significant for much of the state, estimated to completely cover Pottawatomie County with four to six inches of snow over the next couple days.

“Rain, freezing rain, and sleet likely before noon, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between noon and 3 p.m., then snow and sleet after 3 p.m. Temperature falling to around 25 by 5 p.m. North northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.”

New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible; new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible, the report for Wednesday reads. “Snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 9 p.m. Low around 12 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.”

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning with below zero wind chills possible across a good portion of central Oklahoma.

On Thursday, a 50-percent chance of snow is estimated.

“Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. North wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph,” the report states. Thursday night could see a low around 9 degrees.

So, as Shawnee residents are staying warm and hunkering down to wait the storms out, city crews will be taking action to keep the roads in good shape for any necessary travel.

Public Works Director Brad Schmidt said the Shawnee Street Department will be operating under its 24-hour winter weather response plan and will continue to do so until the weather subsides.

“Crews will treat slick spots, elevated surfaces and intersections as needed and will continue to monitor our priority routes,” he said. “The current plan prioritizes supporting emergency services, as well as main arterial routes.”

He said the department uses a treated salt mixture and currently has an adequate supply available.

"Although staff will treat for ice as needed, they are also preparing for snow removal," he said. “The Street Department, augmented with additional Public Works staff when possible, operates a total of seven pieces of equipment with spreader and plow attachments.”

He said as staff continues to monitor and treat priority, secondary, and tertiary routes, residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible and to exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.

“Please remember to allow additional time for braking, reduce speed, and maintain a minimum of 200 feet between your vehicle and snow removal equipment,” Schmidt said.

Routes

The following is not an exhaustive listing of the streets that are attended to in order of biggest priority:

The first areas to receive attention are bridges and hills; emergency responders, such as police and fire; schools and City Hall, etc.

Primary streets: Kickapoo, Harrison, Federal, Bryan, Highland, MacArthur, and many more.

Secondary streets: Wallace, Kennedy, Main, Beard, Broadway, Union, etc.

Segments that help residential areas get to primary streets: Dunbar, 45th, Hardesty, Leo, Remington, Pesotum, Center, and many others.

Potential for power outages

According to a press release, OG&E is pre-staging more than 3,000 OG&E personnel and contractors across the service area to support customers who need restoration. They will all be in place by this evening so they can be ready to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.

With freezing rain, sleet, snow, and high wind gusts in the forecast, road conditions could inhibit travel and restoration efforts. Crews are prepared to respond as quickly and safely as possible.

In preparation for the forecasted weather, OG&E has purchased additional materials and supplies, and OG&E power plants are ready to meet demands for electricity. Customers are encouraged to be prepared so they and their loved ones can stay safe with these safety tips.

Stay weather aware;

Check road conditions in your area before traveling away from home;

Have your emergency kit stocked and readily available in your vehicle;

Make sure all of your devices are fully charged; and

Customers with life-sustaining and life-saving equipment at home should make plans now for severe cold weather.

If there's a downed power line, remain safe and stay away from the downed lines and anything they are touching. Report downed power lines by calling (800) 522-6870.

What to keep Stocked

Make sure animals and pets also have the essentials they will need, and the home, office and vehicles should be kept stocked with supplies that might be needed.

The Shawnee Emergency Management office said each year, on average, more than 5,000 people are killed and more than 418,000 are injured due to weather-related vehicle crashes.

Tips for the road

— When driving in snow or cold conditions, take it slow in the snow.

— Black ice can be difficult to see. If the temperature is near freezing, drive as if ice is on the road — it may be.

— Before leaving the house, especially before a long trip in winter, make sure all fluid levels are full and ensure that the lights, heater and windshield wipers are in proper condition.

— Keep the gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

— Avoid traveling alone. Let someone know the driver's timetable and primary and alternate routes.

— Call 511 for the latest traffic and road incidents, including construction and weather conditions and restrictions. Every state offers this Department of Transportation service. Call before leaving; it might cause plans to change.

— Fully check and winterize vehicles.

— Carry a Winter Storm Survival Kit that includes the following:

Mobile phone, charger, batteries

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Extra clothing to keep dry

Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels

Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water

Sack of sand or cat litter for traction

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Battery booster cables

Water container

Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.

Compass and road maps, don't depend on mobile devices with limited battery life

Watch for weather updates at news-star.com or weather.gov.

