TSET celebrates 20 years of improving health in Oklahoma during live virtual celebration

TSET released its 20th anniversary report last week as it celebrates two decades of improving health in Oklahoma during a live Virtual Celebration.

At the event

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who helped negotiate the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, looked back at the landmark lawsuit. Jari Askins discussed the lead up to State Question 692, which established TSET via constitutional amendment in November 2000. Askins has served the state of Oklahoma in a variety of capacities for more than 30 years and was instrumental in getting SQ 692 on the ballot.

Casey Killblane, who served on the TSET Board of Directors for 19 years and as board chair twice, discussed the impact of TSET's work and voters' reaffirmation of TSET in 2020. Current TSET Board of Directors Chair Michelle Stephens considered what is in store for the future of TSET and health in Oklahoma.

Shaun Pryor of Edmond shared his experience quitting tobacco with the help of the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and Executive Director Julie Bisbee moderated a Q-and-A session with the panel.

Landmark lawsuit in 1998

After two years of negotiation, the attorneys general of 46 states, including Oklahoma, signed the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) with four major U.S. cigarette manufacturers. The agreement restricts the advertising of cigarettes, particularly to youth, made industry documents public, created a national organization to reduce smoking and requires companies to make annual payments to the settling states for as long as cigarettes are sold in the U.S.

Some highlights

Master Settlement Agreement payments to the state are divided between TSET, the Attorney General’s Office and the state legislature. Created by voters in 2000, TSET safeguards the majority of the annual payments for health-related efforts. The money is invested by an independent board of investors. Only the earnings from these investments are spent to fund grants that reduce cancer, heart disease and stroke in Oklahoma.

In Fiscal Year 2021, the MSA payment to Oklahoma was $74,295,270, which was allocated as follows: $55,721,453 (75 percent) to TSET; $13,930,363 (18.75 percent) to the state legislature; and $4,643,454 (6 percent) to the Attorney General's office.

Cigarette sales have decreased by 1 billion packs since 2001

More than 470,000 people have been served by the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline since 2003

The legal age for buying tobacco products was raised to 21 at the federal and state levels

TSET has helped place 89 physicians in rural and medically-underserved areas as part of the partnership with the Physician Manpower Training Commission

Research grantees have leveraged TSET’s grants into an additional $450 million in outside funding brought to Oklahoma

To read the full report, visit tset.ok.gov.

