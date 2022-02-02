Winter weather warming center in Shawnee to aid homeless during freezing storm, snow

As a winter storm impacts central Oklahoma, the city of Shawnee has partnered with a local church in operation of an emergency warming center.

The National Weather Service, at weather.gov, reports all snow is projected Thursday, with snow tapering off from west to east late in the day. Snow potential stands at four to six inches throughout central Oklahoma, including all of Pottawatomie County, the forecast reads. Dangerous wind chills are expected to get down to or around -5 in the area.

Where to find a warming station

Shawnee Homeless Coordinator Erika Genty said the City has partnered with C3 Cross Connection Church, at 329 N. Pesotum, to provide an emergency warming station to keep the homeless population warm.

The church has offered its gymnasium to house those needing shelter during this time.

“It has a kitchen and dining area, as well as restrooms that have showers,” she said.

Genty said there are 60 cots available and 90 sleeping bags have been purchased, as well as towels and hygiene supplies.

“We'll be open 24/7 through at least Friday, maybe Saturday, depending on what the weather does,” she said, adding that pets will be allowed.

She has put the call out for volunteers to staff the site and for volunteers who can serve meals.

Though more are needed, some have already answered that call.

Tessa Perkins, of local nonprofit Nana's Answered Prayers, closed her own doors this week to help operate the warming station during the day when most people are at work, Genty said.

Also, she said the City of Shawnee administration has already been putting in hours to help.

“The assistant city manager and city manager came in to help at 4 a.m. (Wednesday morning),” she said, after helping out the night before.

Also, several of the homeless have been helping at the site by doing things like manning the front door and cleaning the kitchen, she said.

“They've been a great help,” she said. “And some residents have donated food or meals already.”

There is a Shawnee Police Department presence on-site.

To volunteer or offer donations, call (405) 287-1777.

Genty said she wanted to make it clear this effort is not in competition with existing local programs.

“We know the Salvation Army is limited in what it can do,” she said. “We are coming in alongside to help.”

As always, Salvation Army-Shawnee offers aid during storms and bouts with the bitter cold.

The Salvation Army in Shawnee opens its doors to a warm place for people seeking shelter from the dangerously cold weather. Capt. Stacey Connelly said when the temperature reaches 32 degrees or lower, The Salvation Army, at 200 E. 9th Street, is open during the day as a warming center for neighbors in need.

“Our inclement weather policy is in effect and therefore, we will remain open 24 hours until the threat from the cold temperatures has subsided,” she said.

The Salvation Army is working hard to accommodate those in the most need such as the homeless or those who may not have adequate heating, she said.

At risk are infants and older people, although people of any age or fitness level sometimes develop hypothermia symptoms.

“The Salvation Army is committed to serving our neighbors in need 365 days a year,” she said. “During the fall and winter months we will provide comfort in the form of a place to stay warm as well as provide a cup water or hot coffee to those who need shelter from the cold. The primary concern of The Salvation Army is the health and safety of our neighbors. We will assess the weather situation on daily basis.”

For more information, contact The Salvation Army (405) 275-2243. Monetary donations to help provide heating to those in need can be made by mailing a check to 200 E. 9th Street, Shawnee, OK 74801, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY, or online at www.salvationarmyusa.org.

What to do in case of power outages

Even if residents are staying off the roads, there are potential issues at home that need attention

Knowing how to handle food properly can be a daunting task if there is a power outage.

There are several things residents can do to stay warm while the power is temporarily out. Weather.gov offers these tips:

Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing

Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Stuff towels and rags in cracks under doors

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), at usda.gov, the following food safety recommendations are recommended for those who may be impacted by severe winter storms moving through the area.

Winter storms present the possibility of power outages that can compromise the safety of stored food.

Steps to follow in advance of losing power:

Keep appliance thermometers in both the refrigerator and the freezer to ensure temperatures remain food safe during a power outage. Safe temperatures are 40°F or lower in the refrigerator, 0°F or lower in the freezer.

Freeze water in one-quart plastic storage bags or small containers prior to a storm. These containers are small enough to fit around the food in the refrigerator and freezer to help keep food cold. Remember, water expands when it freezes, so don’t overfill the containers.

Freeze refrigerated items, such as leftovers, milk and fresh meat and poultry that you may not need immediately—this helps keep them at a safe temperature longer.Know where you can get dry ice or block ice.

Have coolers on hand to keep refrigerator food cold if the power will be out for more than four hours.

Group foods together in the freezer—this ‘igloo’ effect helps the food stay cold longer.

Keep a few days’ worth of ready-to-eat foods that do not require cooking or cooling.

Steps to follow if the power goes out:

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if the door is kept closed. A full freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half-full).

Place meat and poultry to one side of the freezer or on a tray to prevent cross contamination from thawing juices.

Use dry or block ice to keep the refrigerator as cold as possible during an extended power outage. Fifty pounds of dry ice should keep a fully-stocked 18-cubic-feet freezer cold for two days.

Food safety during snow and ice storms:

During a snowstorm, do not place perishable food out in the snow. Outside temperatures can vary and food can be exposed to unsanitary conditions and animals. Instead, make ice by filling buckets or cans with water and leave them outside to freeze. Use this ice to help keep food cold in the freezer, refrigerator or coolers.

Steps to follow after a weather emergency:

Check the temperature inside of your refrigerator and freezer. Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, seafood, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40°F for two hours or more.

Check each item separately. Throw out any food that has an unusual odor, color or texture or feels warm to the touch.

Check frozen food for ice crystals. The food in your freezer that partially or completely thawed may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is 40°F or below.

Never taste a food to decide if it’s safe.

When in doubt, throw it out.

State of emergency declared for Shawnee

On Wednesday Mayor Ed Bolt declared a state of emergency for Shawnee over the next seven days.

The winter precipitation is expected to end Thursday evening.

As the forecast changes, check for the latest updates on https://www.weather.gov/oun/.

