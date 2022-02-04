More than 50 sheltered from blast of winter storm in Shawnee through aid of 2 local sites

Through the efforts of the Salvation Army and the city's first official warming station, at least 52 people needing shelter were protected from the blast of winter flurries and cold Wednesday night.

C3 warming station

Shawnee Homeless Coordinator Erika Genty said the City partnered with C3 Cross Connection Church, at 329 N. Pesotum, to provide an emergency warming station to keep the homeless population warm.

The church has offered its gymnasium to house those needing shelter during this time.

“It has a kitchen and dining area, as well as restrooms that have showers,” she said.

Genty said there are 60 cots available and 90 sleeping bags that had been purchased, as well as towels and hygiene supplies.

She said Wednesday night's bed count was 35, adding that another two or three were coming in as she was leaving Thursday morning.

“We're open 24/7 and still need staffing help Friday night at midnight through 8 a.m. Saturday,” she said, adding that pets are allowed. “That's as long as we were planning, but we may end up extending it because it looks like it will be cold, still.”

While some volunteers, meals and servers have been secured, help continues to be needed and is welcome.

Tessa Perkins, of local nonprofit Nana's Answered Prayers, closed her own doors this week to help operate the warming station during the day when most people are at work, Genty said.

Also, she said members of the City of Shawnee administration have been putting in hours to help.

Several of the homeless have been stepping up to fill in where they can, as well, doing things like manning the front door and cleaning the kitchen, she said.

“They've been a great help,” she said.

There is a Shawnee Police Department presence on-site.

To volunteer or offer donations, call (405) 287-1777.

Genty said the staton could still use some men's pants, as well as sweatshirts, sweaters, and long-sleeved clothing for men and women.

She said she wanted to make it clear this effort is not in competition with existing local programs.

“We know the Salvation Army is limited in what it can do,” she said. “We are coming in alongside to help.”

Salvation Army

As always, Salvation Army-Shawnee offers aid during storms and bouts with the bitter cold.

The Salvation Army in Shawnee opens its doors to a warm place for people seeking shelter from the dangerously cold weather. Capt. Stacey Connelly said when the temperature reaches 32 degrees or lower, The Salvation Army, at 200 E. 9th Street, is open during the day as a warming center for neighbors in need.

“Our inclement weather policy is in effect and therefore, we will remain open 24 hours until the threat from the cold temperatures has subsided,” she said.

The Salvation Army is working hard to accommodate those in the most need such as the homeless or those who may not have adequate heating, she said.

Connelly said the nonprofit's bed count Wednesday night was 17. She attributed the lower count to the fact that the city was helping ease the need with its warming shelter.

Still, bitter cold remains to be an issue this week, so aid will continue until the threat subsides.

Connelly said at risk are infants and older people, although people of any age or fitness level sometimes develop hypothermia symptoms.

“The Salvation Army is committed to serving our neighbors in need 365 days a year,” she said. “During the fall and winter months we will provide comfort in the form of a place to stay warm as well as provide a cup water or hot coffee to those who need shelter from the cold. The primary concern of The Salvation Army is the health and safety of our neighbors. We will assess the weather situation on daily basis.”

For more information, contact The Salvation Army (405) 275-2243. Monetary donations to help provide heating to those in need can be made by mailing a check to 200 E. 9th Street, Shawnee, OK 74801, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY, or online at www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Weather update

According to the National Weather Service, at weather.gov, Pottawatomie County should see sun and a high around 30 Friday, with Northwest winds around 10 mph. The low is expected to be around 6 degrees.

Estimates are similar for Saturday, but wind will be 10 to 15 mph from the southwest, and a low of 11 that night.

Sunday could make it into the 40s, with a low of 16 expected.

Next week's forecast indicates a slow rise in temps — with highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

