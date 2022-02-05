Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Sliding through winter

Becky Emerson Carlberg

What a week! Did you wear red on February 1st to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger? Some serious winter weather arrived mid-week which put Groundhog’s Day in jeopardy on February second. If no shadows were cast by Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania or Will and Wiley at the OKC Zoo, it means an early spring. There’s hope. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing China have started. Have you arranged your schedule to watch some thrilling competition? Australia met the USA in curling on Feb 2nd. Officially, the Olympics began Feb 4th and will last until Feb 20th. Let the games begin.

Curling is one of my favorites to watch, if only to watch a player throw a round stone down a smooth alley of ice to a bull’s eye at the end while two teammates fanatically sweep the ice ahead of the moving rock! Curling has officially been an Olympic sport since 1998, although the ice game was played in 1924 and 1932. The US men’s curling team won our first and only gold in 2018. Believe it or not, there are currently 185 curling clubs and over 23,000 curlers in the United States. OKC and Tulsa each have a club.

Both curling and modern golf originated in Scotland. Curling is one of the world’s oldest team sports. It was called the “Roarin’ game” for the ‘roar’ the granite stone made as it slid on the ice. Nature was a major player in northern Europe. She froze the ponds every winter. People created their own game of throwing stones across the ice to see how far they traveled. Often the path of the stones would curve, or curl, as they slowed. In Oklahoma we usually don’t get that much winter ice, but we have our modified version. How many of you have skipped flat rocks across the surface of the water and counted the number of bounces before the rock sinks?

Golf is another game that first saw Olympic action in 1900 and 1904 before being reinstated in the 2016 Summer Olympics. In the 1400’s it seemed to be great fun in Scotland to run around hitting rocks with clubs or sticks across the landscape or over or around sand dunes. The next Olympic golf competitions will be held in summery Paris in 2024.

The Curling playing field is a flat sheet of ice 146 to 150 feet long and 14.5 to 16.5 feet wide. The ice has been sprinkled with water droplets to form a pebbly surface. The borders of the sheet are marked. A bull’s eye, called the house, is at each end. The house has a small center circle called a button surrounded by three colorful rings of four, 8 and 12 feet in diameter around it. Several curling sheets can be set up in the ice arena, so several lively games may be going on at the same time.

The curling stone is made of granite that comes from only one of two quarries. One quarry is Ailsa Craig Island off the coast of Ayrshire, Scotland that produces two types of stones. The ‘Blue Hone’ microgranite has a low absorption rate of water which lessens the effects of erosion. The Common Green is a granite of lesser quality. The island has been designated a wildlife preserve and no blasting can now be done. The other quarry is the Trefor granite quarry in Wales, in operation since 1850. It produces pink, blue and grey granites.

The stone must weigh between 38 and 44 pounds, max of 36 inches around and 4.5 inches tall. This is no small pebble. A hole in the center holds a bolt which attaches the handle to the top. Handle colors identify teams.

The curling broom/brush is wielded by teammates who turn into furious maniacal sweepers of ice. No longer is the traditional corn broom used. The broomcorn was a variety of Sorghum vulgare, a grass that resembles corn plants (Zea mays). The woody stalks can reach 15 feet tall and are lined with narrow leaves. Instead of producing ears of corn, the sorghum forms floral spikes that develop into seed heads. The broom fibers come from the filamentous stalks that attach to the seeds.

Today’s brush head may be made of fabric, hog or horse hair. Two sweepers scrub the ice to decrease friction which allows the gliding stone to travel further in a straight line. Curling teams are composed of four members. The two competing teams alternate, each player throwing a stone (eight stones per team) during each end. Olympic games are played to ten ends. An end is equivalent to an inning.

You’re now ready to watch curling. Think of it as chess on ice, as the stones must be strategically positioned during play. The object is to get your stone closer to the center button than your opponent’s stone.

Mother Nature loves to play games. We are all aboard her climate change roller coaster whether we want to be or not. Rainfall for November 1.45 inches, December 0.45 inches and January 1.06 inches. Soil moisture is low. Wild fires are many. With zero-degree nights and below freezing days, the radiators are having a tough time trying to keep heat above 32 degrees in the greenhouses. Outdoor water for wildlife freezes instantaneously. Every bird and critter for miles seem to be outside our backdoor digging for buried seeds.

Next week is milder. Want to combat climate change? Cut food waste (have you seen how much food people throw away?), don’t use plastic sacks, straws and containers, drop thermostat temps and wear layers, use less water, walk or bike instead of taking the car, vote, and plant a native tree when the ground thaws. We stardust beings need to take responsibility for our actions.