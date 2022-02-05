Commission will hear lake report, kayak launch, homeless count

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, several agenda items will be up for their consideration.

There are a couple reports set for presentation: one will come from the Lake Advisory committee, and the other will be about the annual Homeless Point in Time Count, offered by city administration.

An agenda item indicates the board may vote to accept the donation of an adaptive kayak launch.

In other business:

• The board is set to acknowledge and ratify Mayor Ed Bolt's declaration of a state of emergency for the City of Shawnee, due to recent winter storm activity.

• Commissioners may vote to provide financial assistance for the Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority for the 2022 IFYR.

• A resolution may be considered to amend a project maintenance agreement with ODOT for the city's wayfinding sign project.

• Property at 504 S. Kickapoo could be declared surplus, authorizing it to be sold.

Also, commissioners are slated to go into executive session concerning the purchase or appraisal of real property and a pending investigation, claim, or action regarding the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

After commissioners come out of executive session they may choose to consider action based on the closed-door discussion.

On the Municipal Authority agenda, two budget amendments are up for consideration to adjust funding for a new full-time employee position that has been created.

According to the agenda, Assistant Finance Director Jacob Bussell said staff has moved its construction inspector position from Shawnee Municipal Authority Fund (Fund 501) to General Fund (Fund 001), which will require commission approval of moving appropriations between funds.

“Staff has also noted that, due to delays associated with acquiring ownership of the cemetery mausoleum, the appropriations for capital outlay with the Cemetery Mausoleum should be reduced,” he said.

The amounts for the movement of appropriated funds are as follows:

$35,637.97 — Construction Inspector position — To further the effectiveness of city inspections, the construction inspector position has been moved from SMA Administration Dept. (Fund 501) to Code Enforcement, Inspections and Permitting Dept. (Fund 001).

$(400,000) – Cemetery mausoleum capital outlay — reduction of appropriated funds (approved at the 12/20/21 meeting).

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

