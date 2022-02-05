Storm dumps snow; cold temps may delay melting

Shawnee, dressed in a thick blanket of white, has made it through the winter storm.

But, though the sun is shining and the snow has finally subsided, periods of bitter cold remain an issue for residents for the time being — not to mention a delay in melting the snow. Wind chills were still expected to dip into the negative side of the scale (-4) during early morning hours Saturday. The high is estimated to get near 37, and the low could be 7.

On Sunday, temps are expected to nudge up to a high near 39, but overnight wind chills are expected to bottom out at around 5 degrees. The low is expected to be 16.

Temperatures are expected to ease back into the 50s by mid-week.

Over the past few days OG&E has reported up to 8,000 Oklahoma residents being without power — the worst being Wednesday when a single, large outage required significant equipment repair, the OG&E website reads. All but a handful of outages in the state have been resolved. As of Friday morning there were no reported issues in Pottawatomie County.

As expected, because of the weather, there was some disruption to daily life during the past few days.

City Hall was closed Thursday (but opened at 10 a.m. Friday), and Shawnee Municipal Court was closed Friday. Those who were scheduled for court are to appear Feb. 11, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

Shawnee Police Department was not responding to non-injury accidents Wednesday and Thursday. Central Disposal also was experiencing delays with trash service.

Some local businesses also were closing early or staying home altogether.

On Wednesday Mayor Ed Bolt declared a state of emergency for Shawnee for a period of seven days, as the storm passed through.

At SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee, doctors in the Emergency Room, as of Friday morning, had treated seven patients for slips and falls and one patient who was injured in a sledding accident.

