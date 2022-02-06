Minister's Corner: Harriet Tubman, Christian Hero

Rev. Elizabeth Affsprung, Pastor of United Presbyterian Church, Shawnee

If you aren’t sure whether you believe in miracles, let me suggest you seek out a biography of Harriet Tubman, or even make a start with Wikipedia. Here is a great Black leader, a great American & crucially a great Christian, who knew her-self to be personally led and protected by God.

How else could she possibly do what she did?

She suffered a traumatic brain injury sometime between age 11 and 13, when an overseer threw a metal weight which struck her skull. (It was an accident; he was aiming for someone else.) She lay without treatment for two days. For all of her life afterward, Harriet was afflicted with headaches, seizures, and something like narcolepsy, which caused her to suddenly lose consciousness.

Notwithstanding this, after her own escape, Harriet made 13 separate expeditions during the 1850s, and personally brought about 70 enslaved family members and friends safely north from the Choptank River delta, on the eastern shore of Maryland. Another 50 or 60 runaways got help and directions from her. She traveled by night and in winter, because fewer people would be outdoors, and on the lookout. When she fell unconscious on these journeys, and be immobilized, her fellow-travelers would just have to lie low and hope for the best.

God told her what to do. That's why they nicknamed her “Moses.” One time God told her to strike out across a river, through icy water chest-deep, even though it meant leaving the clear path they were on. The others followed her, unwillingly. Soon enough they learned, there were “paddyrollers” coming toward them on that path, hunting the runaways, who would have walked right into them, had they not walked into the freezing river instead.

One of several biographies out there, states that such “Sudden deliverance never seemed to strike [Harriet] as at all mysterious . . .When surprise was expressed at her courage & daring or at her unexpected deliverance, she would reply, ‘I tell you, missus, it wasn't me, it was the Lord.’ ”

But she carried a revolver on these expeditions, because she couldn't let anyone lose heart and turn back; they were certain to be tortured to reveal the whereabouts of the rest. Thankfully she never had to use the gun. In the imagery of the Underground Railroad, Harriet liked to say, “I never lost a passenger.” When they set foot on free soil, she was known to shout “Glory to God and Jesus too! One more soul is safe!”

During the war, Harriet served the Union army as a cook and nurse, scout and spy. She mapped the waterways of the delta around Port Royal, South Carolina, near Charleston, and helped to lead the Combahee River raid, burning plantations, and freeing 750 of the men, women, and children enslaved there. She was behind the lines of the assault on Fort Wagner made famous in the movie Glory, and is said to have served Colonel Robert Gould Shaw his last meal. Eventually she even received an army pension-- in 1899.

The Combahee River raid made Harriet famous in the newspapers, and honor and fame followed the rest of her life of activism. For an early biography (1868) Frederick Douglass wrote her a powerful tribute, contrasting his life as a public speaker with hers literally in the trenches.

The difference between us is very marked. Most that I have done and suffered in the service of our cause has been in public, & I have received much encouragement at every step of the way. You, on the other hand, have labored in a private way. … The midnight sky & the silent stars have been the witnesses of your devotion to freedom & of your heroism. Excepting John Brown... I know of no one who has willingly encountered more perils and hardships to serve our enslaved people than you have.

It’s thoughtful of Douglass not to bring up December 1851, when Harriet dropped off a large party of 11 runaways at Douglass' place in Rochester, New York, where he published a newspaper. Apparently he had quite a challenge providing for them over a period of weeks until they could move on to Canada. But perhaps such unexpected house-parties were not so unusual, in that great Christian conspiracy which eventually ended chattel slavery in America.

Learning the stories of inspired leaders like Harriet Tubman, none can deny that God was at work, in and through abolitionists great and small, known and unknown. Those anointed by God are called to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives, to bestow on them a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair; this is the scripture Jesus read when he preached in his hometown of Nazareth. (See Luke 4 and Isaiah 61)

I, for one, would rather see Harriet Tubman on the 20-dollar bill than Andrew Jackson, although he has a groovy hair-do, and I know he was not alone responsible for that deadly “Indian removal” process, the Trail of Tears. Harriet Tubman is a Christian for the ages, inspiring people of every race and walk of life, a shining example of one who by faith is “more than a conqueror.”